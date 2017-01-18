Dog attacks: Are bad breeds or bad owners to blame?

There are local and state rules in Georgia regulating dog breeds that lawmakers consider dangerous, and pit bulls top the list. But debate persists about whether it's the breed or the owners who are the real problem.

At Canine PhD in Decatur, dog trainer, Meredith Minkin, tells CBS46 any of breed can be good or bad. It all comes down to whether they're trained correctly.

By her observation, smaller dogs bite people more frequently than larger ones. Minkin said there's no reason to think pit bulls are any more dangerous than another similar sized dog.

"They're incredibly intelligent, they're highly trainable, they love people. They make great companions, but they need to be taught the rules of how to live in society with people," said Minkin.

Minkin showed us an example of a pit bull who grew up in a very rough environment. It recently recovering from a gunshot wound. But on it's first day of training, it was well behaved, and has already learned how to sit.

Minkin said, under the right circumstances, there's no reason to keep a pit bull away from children. She recommends socialization and training of puppies at a young age, and keeping them in an active environment at home.

People like Angela Rutledge say just because a dog is capable of being friendly doesn't mean you can stop being careful. She thinks pit bulls were genetically bred to be fighters, in the same way other dogs were bred to emphasize certain behaviors.

"If you go duck hunting, you'll want some kind of retriever. If you want to place bets and win money, you get a greyhound and you race them. So, absolutely, I believe there is breed specific behaviors," said Rutledge.

Rutledge lost her 2-year-old several years ago when her family dog suddenly snapped.

"Never in a million years did I expect she would turn on my son and literally decapitate him before my eyes."

To this day, she can't think of a good reason why her dog suddenly snapped. She says she brought it up in a loving home.

"I'm a good mama and I'm a good person, and I'm sure people who own these dogs don't intentionally own them thinking, I want this dog to kill my son, but they are indeed in denial of the possibility that they're playing Russian roulette," Angela Rutledge

Rutledge did not see what happened immediately before the dog started attacking, so she will never know the exactly what triggered it, if anything.

Minkin says before a dog lashes out, it will usually give signs that you should pay attention to.

"If you see a dog staring, or you see a dog freezing, or you hear a low growl, those are all warning signals that a dog could potentially be aggressive."

She also advises a person who encounters an unfriendly dog to resist the urge to run, and instead, stand still, act casual, and don't make eye contact.

It's Minkin's opinion that pit bulls have a worse reputation that they deserve, and she does not believe the entire breed should be discriminated against.

The dogs in Tuesday's incident where a child was killed were described by Atlanta police as pit bulls, but Minkin said it's more accurate to call them mixed breeds, based on their appearance.

