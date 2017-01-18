Packers-Falcons game produces biggest over/under in playoff history

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs into the end zone against Green Bay Packers strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By CHARLES ODUM

The over/under of 60 points for Sunday’s NFC championship game between Green Bay and Atlanta is the biggest in playoff history.

R.J. Bell, founder and CEO of Pregame.com, says records which go back to 1980 show this to be the biggest over/under for any postseason game and the second-biggest for any NFL game. Bell said the over/under between the Rams and 49ers on Oct. 29, 2000 was 62.

The Falcons beat the Packers 33-32 in Atlanta on Oct. 30. Atlanta led the NFL with 33.8 points per game in the regular season and beat Seattle 36-20 in last week’s divisional playoff game. Green Bay beat Dallas 34-31 in another high-scoring game.

