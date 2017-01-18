Child falls out third-floor window in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Child falls out third-floor window in DeKalb County

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say a child fell out of a third-floor window in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of South Hairston Road.

The child was taken to the hospital in what authorities described as moderate condition.

No additional information on the incident was provided by officials.

