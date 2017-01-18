Historic African American school in jeopardy of being torn down

Walter J. Lowe, 51, turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department Saturday.More >
Walter J. Lowe, 51, turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department Saturday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Police say a UPS driver and his girlfriend stole thousands of dollars worth of good from packages.More >
Police say a UPS driver and his girlfriend stole thousands of dollars worth of good from packages.More >
Trevaughn McBrier, 18, has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >
Trevaughn McBrier, 18, has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >