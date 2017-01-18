Suspect pulled over outside police station following robbery

Police say a suspect was pulled over outside of a police station following a robbery in Clayton County on Wednesday.

Jehan Tolbert is accused of robbing the Herbs Plus store off Reynolds Road in Morrow. Police say he stole money from the store and left with a customer's purse.

Tolbert was eventually spotted by authorities outside the Morrow Police Department.

Police say after an officer attempted to pull him over, Tolbert fled and led them on a chase.

The chase ended on Clara Drive and Tolbert was taken into custody without further incident, according to authorities.

Police say Tolbert robbed the store with an airsoft gun.

