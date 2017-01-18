Police: 2 women steal $6,000 worth of Chanel perfume in Atlanta

Police say two women stole about $6,000 worth of Chanel perfume from a store at Ponce City Market in Atlanta.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of Ponce de Leon Blvd.

According to a police report, one woman faked an injury to cause a distraction while the other woman put the perfume in her purse.

Police say both women escaped, but the incident was captured on security cameras.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.