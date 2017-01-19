Georgia ranks among highest in nation for flu cases

The flu is spiking across Georgia and the U.S. Georgia has some of the highest flu levels in the nation and the Atlanta-based CDC expects it to get worse.

A doctor at an emergency clinic in Cherokee County says it seems like the whole town has gotten sick. He's advising people to be especially cautious of germs over the next few weeks.

“This has definitely been worse than the last 4 or 5 years in Georgia for sure,” Dr. Charles Lutin told CBS46. Lutin says lately he's been testing more than a dozen people for the flu every day.

“I think the entire town has been sick at least once in the last couple months,” Lutin contended.

At American Family Care in Woodstock, a simple nose swab lets Dr. Lutin know if a patient has the flu within minutes.

“It tests whether a simple flu antigen is present in the nose,” Lutin explained.

According to the most recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, flu levels are high in Georgia. More than 106 people have been hospitalized with the flu this season, compared to only 33 at this point last season. One elderly patient in north Georgia has died.

“For older people, particularly babies and women, flu is not a minor illness,” Dr. Lutin stated.

The best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated, but it takes two weeks for the shot to become effective. In the meantime, the best protection is good hygiene because the flu can live on surfaces up to two days.

Here is a list of the top five germiest places you should avoid touching, according to Dr. Lutin, and how to avoid the flu germs:

Top 5 Germiest Places to Avoid During Flu Season

Debit card machine

Get into the habit of punching in your debit card pin with a knuckle instead of a fingertip. This way if you rub your eye or mouth with your fingertip, you’re not transferring germs.



Whether at work or signing a credit card receipt at a store, never pick up a public pen because they’re covered with other people’s germs. Keep a pen handy for any situation that could pop up.



People are more germ-conscious these days so avoiding a handshake is not as rude as once thought, especially during flu season. If you must do it, wash or sanitize your hands immediately.



We are constantly using our phones or computer tablets to show friends and coworkers pictures or videos. This means other people are putting their germs on something you are constantly touching. Get into the habit of wiping your phone down with a disinfecting wipe to cut down on spreading germs.



Drivers must get gas no matter what, sick or not. Protect yourself at the pump, grab a paper towel by the pump before picking up the gas nozzle. You can also use the paper towel as a barrier when punching in your debit/credit card info.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.