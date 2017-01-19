Rain, storms moving through north Georgia

Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving northeast through north Georgia and will impact metro Atlanta through the overnight hours.

What to expect

As this activity moves over your area, expect mostly rain, although some lightning and gusty winds will also be possible.

Timeline

The heaviest line is now moving through metro Atlanta and will impact the area through the overnight hours. This activity is expected to move out of metro Atlanta as you head out the door for school and work Friday morning.

