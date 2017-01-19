Police: Three dead after woman with shoplifting warrant fled traffic stop

Three people are dead after a police chase that started in Banks County late Wednesday night ended in Jackson County a few hours later on Thursday.

The chase started south of Marysville Road in Banks County just before 11:30 p.m. on January 19 and continued into Jackson County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed on an exit ramp on southbound I-85 near mile marker 147 around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

"The chase itself lasted only three minutes," Lt. Carissa McFaddin with the Banks County Sheriff's Department told CBS46. "Our goal was to just try and stop the driver and address the issues. We never got that chance."

The deceased driver has been identified as Rebecca Mack, 21, from South Carolina. Georgia State Patrol said it appears Mack had an outstanding arrest warrant for a shoplifting charge out of Gwinnett County. The deceased passengers have been identified as Clifton Gordon, 23, and Jamarkeiz Jenkins, 29. Both men are also from South Carolina.

Police also said drugs and alcohol were found in the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was going too fast and tried to go around a curve but skidded off the road and struck a tree. The driver, front seat passenger and another person in the back seat were fatally injured.

Two other people in the back seat were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where their conditions are unknown at this time.

