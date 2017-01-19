Waka Flocka Flame cleans self with Trump shirt at Athens concert

It's probably not the kind of endorsement Donald Trump would want but he was definitely being talked about at the Waka Flocka Flame concert in Athens Monday night.

The rapper spotted someone in the crowd wearing a Donald Trump shirt and it was quickly taken from the person who had it and passed up on stage.

Flocka Flame then took the jersey and appeared to wipe his backside with it. He also had some choice words to go along with it. It's very likely that Flame won't be cheering on Trump when he is inaugurated on Friday.

Watch the video (WARNING: Contains explicit language)

