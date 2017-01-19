Child recovering after fall from third-story window - CBS46 News

Child recovering after fall from third-story window

By WGCL Digital Team
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (CBS46) -

A child is recovering after falling from a third-story window at a DeKalb County apartment complex Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. inside a unit at the Reserve at Stone Mountain apartment complex on South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

The child, whose age and gender has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

