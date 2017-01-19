Pistons cruise past Hawks 118-95

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Each of Detroit's starters scored in double figures, and the Pistons shot 49.5 percent from the field. Tobias Harris had 19 points, Reggie Bullock finished with 15 and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Detroit raced out to a 42-18 first-quarter lead and never trailed.

Paul Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have traded guard Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets and signed guard Gary Neal to a 10-day contract.

In exchange for Williams, the Hawks reacquired the rights to Cenk Akyol and a $2.2 million traded player exception, which they must use within the next year.

The deal was announced Wednesday before the Hawks lost at Detroit 118-95. The 32-year-old Neal scored 4 points - all on free throws - and failed to connect on four shots from the field.

He most recently played with Texas in the NBA Development League. The Hawks are the sixth team in his seven-year NBA career.

Williams, who has not played all season, was acquired by the Hawks along with Mike Dunleavy in a trade that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland.

