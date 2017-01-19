APD investigating death of infant

Atlanta Police are investigating after a baby died early Thursday morning after being taken to a hospital.

According to police, the father put the baby to sleep around 2 a.m. at the family's home on the 900 block of Forest Valley Drive in Atlanta. The father called 911 after discovering the baby wasn't breathing.

The baby was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead. The cause of death was not immediately known.

The identity and gender of the baby have yet to be released.

Homicide detectives have been brought in to investigate.

