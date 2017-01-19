1 shot, 1 stabbed after argument among friends turns violent

Two men are recovering after a fight between the two escalated, leaving one man shot and the other stabbed early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home on the 3600 block of Brookecrest Circle in Decatur.

According to police, a visiting friend and the owner of the home got into some sort of altercation. The visiting friend pulled out a knife and stabbed the home owner. The home owner then shot the visitor.

Both men were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what prompted the violence.

No word on charges.

