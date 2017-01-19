Police sergeant: "I've never witnessed this amount of marijuana"

Nearly 6,000 lbs. of marijuana were seized by Atlanta police. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A man is behind bars after he was caught with nearly 6,000 pounds of marijuana in a bust that one Atlanta Police sergeant calls the largest amount of marijuana he's ever seen.

Jose Ibarra, 29, was arrested on Monday after the Atlanta Police Narcotics Unit seized 208 bales of marijuana. The combined weight of the weed totaled 5,824 pounds.

Atlanta Police Sergeant Warren Pickard says in his 28 years of police work, he has never seen that amount of marijuana.

Ibarra is charged with trafficking marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.