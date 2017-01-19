Falcons' Jones: Key in NFC championship? Stay loose

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing the final game at the Georgia Dome as they host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Both teams are hot as they come into the game, each riding long win streaks. After a 4-6 start to the season, the Packers have reeled off eight straight wins. Green Bay won their last six regular season games to win the NFC North Division with a 10-6 record before winning their Wildcard match-up against the Giants and Division Round playoff in Dallas.

The Falcons closed out the regular season by winning their final four games to take home the NFC South crown. After a bye week, the Falcons won their Division Round playoff match-up against the Seahawks.

Julio Jones hopes to be ready for game

Falcons star receiver Julio Jones wasn’t able to practice again Thursday because of his toe injury. The plan according to head coach Dan Quinn is to have Jones back on the practice field Friday.

The franchise's most dynamic receiver in years missed two games in December with a foot injury. Jones has had several foot injuries with the worst in 2013 when he fractured his foot in week 5.

Jones had just 6 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown against Seattle and played just under 60 percent of the snaps (42 of 72) in last week’s win over Seattle.

Jones held his usual Thursday media session and as expected, most of the questions were about the injury and his availability.

“Everybody’s going through pain right now,” he said. “My pain is no different from any of the guys on the team. Unfortunately for me, I’ve been dealing with it for weeks. And it works.”

The Falcons and Jones are hoping rest and rehab will be a formula for a strong Julio Jones Sunday against the Packers.

Packers offense relies on Rodgers pass game

The Packers are led on offense by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who put together another strong season, throwing for 4428 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. Rodgers was also the second leading rusher on the team, running for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Although they don't run the ball much, the Packers have success when they turn to the running backs. As a team, Green Bay averaged 4.5 yards per carry, which was tied for 7th overall in the NFL.

Green Bay also has a stable of talented receivers, with six wide-outs catching 30 or more balls in 2016. Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams led the Packer's receiving attack, combining for over 2,250 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Packers ranked 22nd in the league in total yards surrendered and finished 21st in points allowed, giving up just over 24 points per game.

Falcons strong offense could prove problematic

That could be a problem as they come to Atlanta to face off against the highest-scoring offense in the league.

The Falcons offensively are led by quarterback Matt Ryan, who was recently named Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers. Ryan had an unbelievable year, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards, 38 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions. Ryan also finished with a passer rating of 117.1, which is the fifth-highest quarterback rating ever achieved in an NFL season.

Atlanta also features a running back tandem that few teams in the league have. Devonta Freeman improved slightly over last years stats, running for 1079 yards and 11 touchdowns. He teamed with Tevin Coleman (520 yards, 8 touchdowns) to give the Falcons the 5th best rushing attack in the NFL in 2016. Atlanta finished second in the NFL in total yardage per game, trailing only the New Orleans Saints.

Superstar receiver Julio Jones (83 receptions, 1409 yards, 6 touchdowns) and a solid group of others, including Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel round out the Falcons' offense. The Falcons also will look to highlight their running backs out of the backfield. Freeman and Coleman combined for 85 catches, 883 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons finished 25th in total yards per game in the NFL, allowing just 371 yards per game. Atlanta finished 27th in the NFL is points per game, allowing 25.4. The Falcons particularly struggle against passing offenses allowing an average of about 267 yards per game.

Both teams are relatively solid in terms of defensive takeaways. The Packers hold a slight edge, combining for 25 takeaways while the Falcons defense forced 22 turnovers.

Last game in the dome

Much could also be made about the coaches of both teams. Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been here numerous times in the past, appearing in three NFC Championship games, winning one and losing two. His overall playoff coaching record is 10-7.

Dan Quinn has quite a bit less experience than McCarthy as this is his first playoff run as an NFL head coach. As an assistant, Quinn has several playoff appearances under his belt, having served under Pete Carroll in Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XLIX.

Sunday's NFC Championship Game will also be the final game ever played at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons will move into the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2017 season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

