Loved ones of woman found dead in storage bin speak out

Loved ones of a woman found dead and stuffed inside a storage bin in Lawrenceville are asking the public for help in hopes police can find her killer.

Gwinnett County police tell CBS46 they have little leads to go on and have named no suspects and made no arrests after the death of 42-year-old Selethel Zeno.

A police report shows her husband, Bennie Walthour, reported Zeno missing on January 1, a month after he said she disappeared. In the report, Walthour told investigators he and his wife were separated and that she had a history of disappearing and struggled with addiction to pain killers and other drugs.

CBS46 tried to speak with Walthour at his Lawrenceville home, not too far from where his wife’s remains were found, but he declined.

“I’m lost for words,” said Precious Gibson, who was one of Zeno’s best friends and co-workers at a Wendy’s on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Gibson said she has no reason to be suspicious of her friend’s husband and has no idea who did this to her friend.

The public is encouraged to call police with tips and can remain anonymous.

