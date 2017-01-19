After skipping campaign, Coke, UPS pitch in for Trump's inauguration

After opting out or reducing money donated to his campaign, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and UPS have given to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee.

That committee, in charge of putting together the event that will officially give Trump the power of President of the United States, has raised more than $90 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to WSJ.com, Coca-Cola said they donated an amount that was in line with the $430,000 they gave to President Barack Obama's event in 2013, but gave only $75,000 to the GOP convention last year, down from over $666,000 in 2012.

UPS didn't give an exact amount for its donation, but said it didn't donate to Obama's in 2013.

The piece notes Trump's inaugural committee has raised far more than any previously. Click through to see how much.

