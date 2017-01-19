Addictive post: Police say men advertised heroin on Facebook

Clayton County Police have identified a person of interest in a double homicide that claimed the life of two men in April.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
The man accused of shooting two people at a Snellville apartment complex is in police custody after being arrested on Saturday.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 16-year-old boy in southeast Atlanta.More >
CBS46 has been tracking all the new developments and the aftermath of cell phone video showing a DeKalb County police officer repeatedly hitting a woman with his baton. CBS46's Sharon Reed joined Rashad Richey on 1380 WOAK Monday for an exclusive interview, where we heard a new take on the incident.More >
Some people living in a Roswell neighborhood have worked for years to keep a cell phone tower out of the community, even taking the issue to the Supreme Court. Roswell city leaders took the issue up once again Monday night.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
Two sink holes exactly a mile a part in northwest Atlanta are causing issues for drivers and homeowners.More >
When school is out during the summer most people say driving is easier. But once school is back in session, things seem to change.More >
