Reversible toll lanes on I-75 preparing to open

Drivers in the area south of Atlanta know the difficulties of I-75.

"I drive from Atlanta down here several times a week and traffic is backed up every time I come down and go back," Will Haddock said. "So I hope they do exactly what they are suppose to be doing."

The State Road and Tollway Authority is opening new express toll lanes on I-75 southbound. The lanes are reversible, meaning traffic will flow north in the morning and use the same lanes to travel south during evening rush hour.

The reversible lanes are the first in the state and concern some drivers. But SRTA and GDOT have special procedures in place to keep traffic flowing in the right direction. The first line of safety to make sure people are going in the right direction will be the signs you see letting you know the lanes are closed.

"There are several warning gates at each entrance point," GDOT spokesperson Jill Goldberg said. "The least amount of gates is three and it goes up from there and then the last gate at every entrance point is a resistance gate. It's a very large gate that comes down and it crosses the entire roadway and reaches to the median where it locks in position."

There will also be people monitoring the camera system 24 hours a day and on the roads.

"Additionally we have HERO units dedicated just to these lanes to make sure and prevent any incidents and respond in a timely manner, so they are monitored by people and by technology to make sure they are safe," SRTA spokesperson Matt Parkham said.

