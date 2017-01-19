Police: Father kidnaps child in Atlanta

Police say they are searching for a 4-month-old child who was allegedly taken by his father.

Devorick Coleman is accused of taking Dylan Coleman and not responding to police after being asked to return the child to his mother.

Coleman does not have custody of the child, according to authorities.

Police say there's a warrant out for Coleman for kidnapping and interference with custody. He may be driving to Mississippi in a white CMC Canyon pickup truck, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.