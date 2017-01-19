A Georgian's guide to the inauguration of Donald Trump

Donald Trump officially stepped into the role of President of the United States after his swearing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20.

Since his election, the road leading up to Donald Trump’s official transition into the role POTUS has seen no shortage of twists and turns, and his inauguration has been no different.

At times, that road has led through Georgia.

Who went?

Georgian and former President Jimmy Carter boarded a Thursday afternoon flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport headed to DC, shaking everyone’s hand on the way to his seat, according to another passenger who tweeted a photo.

Look who's on my plane! Just shook hands with former President Carter. pic.twitter.com/TzQEjbeP4p — Joanne B Sanders (@JoanneBSanders) January 19, 2017

Republicans Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Jody Hice and Barry Loudermilk said they will attend the event. Democrats David Scott and Sanford Bishop will as well. As for the rest of Georgia’s congressional delegation, no word, yet. We’re keeping this story updated as we hear back.

As far as we know, Georgia Senator David Perdue will attend the inauguration, while we haven’t heard from Sen. Johnny Isakson’s office.

Perdue’s cousin, Sonny Perdue was nominated to Trump’s cabinet to head up the USDA.

Speaking of cabinet appointments, we haven’t heard from Tom Price’s office either. Price was tapped to head up Trump’s office of Health and Human Services.

Who isn’t going?

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said he wouldn’t attend Friday’s festivities in an effort to save Georgia taxpayers about $20,000. He says it could cost taxpayers at most that much, and that prompted him to change his mind.

Though his reasoning is different, Deal joins about 50 Democrats, including Representative John Lewis who said they won’t attend the president’s inaugural.

Lewis and Trump were involved in a war of words about a week before the inauguration: Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, citing russia’s alleged involvement in getting him elected; Trump said Lewis was “all talk, talk talk and no action” and called his Atlanta district crime-infested.

After Lewis said he wouldn’t attend the inauguration, he said it was the first he would miss. Trump responded by pointing out he’d also missed George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration.

"His absence at that time was also a form of dissent," said spokeswoman Brenda Jones. "He did not believe the outcome of that election, including the controversies around the results in Florida and the unprecedented intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court, reflected a free, fair and open democratic process."

How much did it cost?

Media reports indicate the inauguration committee raised about $90 million for all the festivities.

After they chose to limit or outright skip donating to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention last year, a couple of Georgia-based companies have donated to that pot, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Coca-Cola ponied up about $430,000 to the inauguration after donating a significantly lower amount to the GOP convention in 2015.

UPS didn't give an exact amount for its inauguration donation but said it didn't donate to President Barack Obama's in 2013.

The WSJ says Trump’s inauguration committee has raised far more than any in the past.

Atlantans to hold march on Saturday

There are a number of protests planned across the country in response to the president’s inauguration. Some will be held on Friday, but one specifically for Atlanta will take place on Saturday afternoon.

Rep. John Lewis will headline the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women on Saturday, January 20.

The event will convene at 1 p.m. at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Downtown Atlanta and wind its way through the streets to the Georgia State Capitol.

