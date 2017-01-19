A Georgian's guide to the inauguration of Donald Trump

A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More >
There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal. Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
