Braves, Cobb County roll out second phase of Suntrust Park traffic and parking plans

With less than three months remaining until the first game at Suntrust Park, Braves' team leaders announced Thursday the next phase of their plan to ensure smooth traffic and parking around the new stadium.

In the fall, the team laid out the locations of the parking lots surrounding the stadium. Thursday, they announced a partnership with Uber and Waze, encouraging people to order a ride rather than driving their own vehicles.

"It's efficient, it's cost effective," said Braves Executive Mike Plant, speaking of Uber. "People don't have to worry about how to get there, let somebody else worry about that in a cost effective and efficient way."

Major League Baseball also has developed a ballpark app for smartphones, with a new app for Suntrust Park that will help drivers find their exact parking spot if they've pre-ordered it.

The first game, a pre-season contest against the New York Yankees on March 31, will be open only to season ticket holders. The first regular season game, open to the general public, is April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

