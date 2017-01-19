The Falcons game is sold out — don't buy fake tickets

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs into the end zone against Green Bay Packers strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Last week, when everyone thought it was the last game in the Georgia Dome, the Falcons made a hubbub about watching out for fake tickets.

This week, ahead of the Georgia Dome's real last game, the Georgia Attorney General and Secretary of State are putting out their own warnings.

“This Sunday, I do not want a single Falcons fan to get cheated out of going to the last football game at the Georgia Dome,” said Secretary of State Brian Kemp. “Be vigilant when buying tickets so you don’t miss this important match-up.”

“With the last game at the dome and this big playoff game, we see such a big increase in demand, there’s always a scare of counterfeit tickets,” said Don Rovak, VP of ticket sales for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the Falcons divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday.

Little did he know, they'd have another game in the Dome this week.

Kemp, Carr, offer advice to avoid becoming a victim

Kemp and Carr's offices said they're excited about the game, and warned those who want to attend to watch out for fake tickets. They've put forth the tips below to help you avoid being a victim.

We encourage you to buy tickets from reputable sites such as NFL.com, Ticketmaster.com or atlantafalcons.com/tickets. Should you choose another company, check to see if they are accredited with the Better Business Bureau (www.bbb.org). You can also search for complaints and online reviews about the business.

Be especially wary of buying tickets through Craigslist ads.

Using a credit card offers greater protections against fraud than cash or debit cards.

Avoid wiring money to the seller, as this is often an indication of a scam.

If purchasing tickets online, make sure the website begins with the prefix https://. This indicates that transactions are encrypted and protected against being intercepted by third parties.

Be wary of deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers often try to lure consumers into turning over their money by offering tickets or merchandise at below-market rates.

Note that ticket brokers in Georgia must be registered with the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission and must include their license number in any Internet, broadcast or print advertising.

Protect your identity by refraining from posting pictures of your tickets online or on social media. Scammers can easily take the barcodes of an online post and use them to create fraudulent tickets and steal personal information.

