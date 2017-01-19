Infamous shouting man receives $10K fine, jail time for yard signs

His name is James Avery and he's got a lot to say.

The only problem is, no one wants to hear it.

"Our property values have plummeted because of this guy. Nobody wants to live in a neighborhood where this is going on," said neighbor Charles Bliss.

As far back as 2011, neighbors say Avery has been posting signs in his yard every day and cursing at drivers from his house on Mason Mill Road. The messages on the signs range from confusing, to downright offensive.

Neighbors say most people try to avoid the area if they can.

"Because they know that once they walk up there, they're going to have to walk past that. The vulgar signs, the swearing at the cars, the yelling profanities," said neighbor Ron Mihelic.

There's also concern that when cars stop to read the signs on the sharp curve, it creates a dangerous situation.

For a while, neighbors thought they were stuck with a hopeless free speech issue, but then they got an idea. DeKalb County has laws restricting the number of signs a person can have in their yard to 24 square feet, which Avery clearly violates.

Avery spoke to the CBS46 crew with incomplete sentences, mostly shouting unintelligible gibberish. Our cameras were rolling as code enforcement officers stopped by the house to take measurements. They appeared to be also checking the distance each sign stood from the road.

At this point the man is getting cited on almost a daily basis, and yet, the shouting and dancing routines continue. CBS46 wanted to get answers for the neighbors on this street, so we asked the county commissioner of this district why there haven't been more results.

"Our code enforcement system is designed to deal with rational situations. This does not necessarily have all the features of a rational situation," said Commissioner Jeff Rader from DeKalb County District 2.

There were questions about Avery's mental health and it created delays, but he's recently been declared competent to stand trial.

"You can't just completely ignore the law. Eventually there will be criminal penalties associated with that and he could lose his freedom," said Rader.

Neighbors are less hopeful.

Mihelic thinks fines are not going to be good enough.

"To him, money is not really an object. I'm not sure what it costs for him to live, but he'll pay the fine and keep on doing what he's doing because to him, this is what's important."

Charles Bliss said he feels like a hostage, unable to sell his house to get away.

"We even had a contract to buy and the people backed out specifically because, as they said, who would deliberately move next to a crazy person?"

At a trial for his yard sign violations held Friday, January 20, neighbors tell CBS46 Avery was ordered by a judge to pay $10,000 in fines, with 5 years probation, the first week of which will be spent in jail.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.