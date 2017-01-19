Police search for alleged home burglar caught on camera

Police say a sister shot her brother in the leg following an argument in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
Clayton County Police have identified a person of interest in a double homicide that claimed the life of two men in April.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
The man accused of shooting two people at a Snellville apartment complex is in police custody after being arrested on Saturday.More >
CBS46 has been tracking all the new developments, and the aftermath of cell phone video showing a DeKalb County police officer repeatedly hitting a woman with his baton. CBS46's Sharon Reed joined Rashad Richey on 1380 WOAK Monday for an exclusive interview, where we heard a new take on the incident from the former store manager.More >
DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by the Governor.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
Many guests at the Crowne Plaza Ravinia Atlanta Hotel are frustrated after learning their rooms have no water and no air conditioning.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
