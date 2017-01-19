Family, friends gather to say goodbye to child killed in dog attack

A funeral will be held Sunday for Logan Braatz, the young boy killed during a vicious dog attack on Tuesday that also critically injured a 5 year-old girl.

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed and Syrai Sanders, 5, was severely wounded as the two were walking to their bus stop when they were mauled by a full-blooded pit bull and an a pit bull mix.

Braatz didn’t survive the fight and police say Syrai Sanders is in stable condition. A relative told CBS46 she’s up and walking.

“Just imagine a 6 and 7 year old screaming for their life,” he said.

Resting in front of an abandoned home is a makeshift memorial, a somber reminder of the tragedy that unraveled on Cerro Street in Atlanta.

One man said he woke up to horrific sounds as his neighbors were attacked by two dogs.

CBS46 asked Atlanta Public Schools about the hike children in this neighborhood are forced to endure everyday and any plans to move the stop.

APS said they won’t move the bus stop because 24 students living more than a mile from F.L. Stanton Elementary School use it. However, APS said another bus stop has been added closer to students living near the scene of this heartbreaking incident.

CBS46 asked Fulton County Animal Services if and when the dogs would be euthanized. They said it’s an ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, neighbors said they’ve seen other dogs roaming around the neighborhood and are concerned for their safety.

911 calls released

CBS46 has obtained the 911 calls released following the attack. They give a glimpse into the chaos that played out moments after the dogs attacked the children. During the calls, dispatchers encouraged the callers to grab towels to help stop the bleeding, all while the dogs were still running wild.

Caller: "It's grown men chasing dogs, they just keep attacking the kids. Oh my god, this little boy, Oh my god!"

Dispatch: "How many children are bitten?"

Caller: "I just know about this one little girl."

Dispatch: "How old is the girl?"

Caller: "She's like 5."

Dispatch: "How's the little girl doing with the face injury?"

Caller: "She's lying down on the ground bleeding."

Dispatch: "I need you to stop the bleeding on the other one that you can okay? I need your hands right now they need your hands."

Neighbors are able to grab towels to slow the bleeding. Meanwhile, more people come on the line. One woman says people were chasing the dogs and may have even hit one with a car to scare them off.

Dispatch: "They ran the dogs over?"

Caller: "They ran one of them over the other one is just running loose."

Funeral services

Little Logan Braatz will be laid to rest Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

