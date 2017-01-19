Man accused of attacking retired officer at Atlanta Airport

Police say a man was arrested after being accused of attacking a retired police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016.

In an incident report, an Atlanta police officer said he responded to the South Terminal baggage area to see the retired officer on the ground with another man.

The officer said in the report that the man was already in handcuffs when he arrive and was detained by several citizens.

The retired officer was only identified as E. Polk in the report.

According to Polk, a man named Anthony Phillips simply attacked him while he was talking to an airport employee. Polk says that Phillips came from behind him, threw him to the floor, stood on top of him and violently hit him in the face and torso.

Polk says that Phillips also tried to take his duty weapon at one point during the struggle.

Polk says he wasn't able to get to his radio, but eventually got help from other people in the area.

The officer who wrote the police report says video of the incident supports Polk's claim.

Phillips was taken to jail and charged with aggravated assault; battery; obstruction on a law enforcement officer; and attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.

