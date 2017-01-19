Falcons tickets up for $10,000+ in fight for the Super Bowl

Falcons fever is sweeping metro Atlanta and just one team, the Green Bay Packers, stands in the way of a trip to the big game in Houston.

Every team in the NFL gets a certain number of tickets to the Super Bowl every year and Falcons season ticket holders who were lucky enough to get them picked them up Thursday.

Those fans certainly hope they will get to watch their home team play in Houston after a win at the Dome this weekend.

“We are in our final stages of getting the Georgia Dome ready,” shared Jason Kirksey, Georgia Dome spokesman as he watched a fresh coat of paint being applied to the field. “The Falcons have been our partner here in the Dome for the last 25 years and to have the last game in the Dome be an NFC Championship game, that's pretty special,” added Kirksey.

The Georgia Dome will come down in March to make way for parking for the new Mercedes Benz Stadium.

CBS46 found tickets for Sunday’s game online going for $10,000, even as much as $13,049 Thursday, but buyer beware of counterfeit tickets.

“Make sure if you are buying tickets you are buying them from ticketmaster.com or the NFL Exchange ticket site,” Kirksey requested.

At the Falcon’s official store in Atlantic Station it was a non-stop flow of fans Thursday evening. Life-long falcons fan Rob Fischer now lives in Texas and flies in for Falcons games five or six times a year.

“My dad has had season tickets for over 40 years now…I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” said Fischer.

“I used to drive from Macon…so my father says I moved to Atlanta because of the Falcons, it's partially true,” explained super fan Adrienne Berry. Berry has been a season ticket holder for 13 years. “I have a Falcons room in my house and I have Falcons Christmas trees,” Berry beamed.

Berry picked up a little good luck Thursday at the team store: Falcons dream catcher earrings because she has big hopes for the big game.

“I’ve already purchased my plane ticket to Houston because we are going to the Super Bowl,” Berry contended.

