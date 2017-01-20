Mostly cloudy, dry in Atlanta on Friday

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta Friday with some morning fog and afternoon temperatures back into the 70s.

Will it rain?

Morning shower possible

What you need to know?

After rain late Thursday, Atlanta will actually see a break from rain today. There could be a few leftover morning showers, but much of Friday will be with another unseasonably warm afternoon.

We'll see additional rounds of rain on Saturday and Sunday, so keep up-to-date with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest weather updates ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

MORE: Storms expected for NFC Championship in Atlanta

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 58°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 64°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 64°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 66°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 66°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 64°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 64°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 62°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 62°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 59°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

5:57 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Saturday

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.