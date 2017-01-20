Teen, elderly man accused of robbing women in separate incidents

Two more cases are being reported of women being robbed while pumping gas at area service stations.

The first case happened at a gas station on the 1800 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead. An elderly man got into the women's vehicle while she was pumping gas and demanded money from her.

It is unclear what the man got away with.

Police do not have anyone in custody and a description of the man wasn't immediately available.

The second case happened at a Chevron station on Roosevelt Highway in south Fulton County.

A woman was pumping gas when a 15 year-old jumped into her car and drove off. Fulton County Police chased the teen and caught him after he jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

A clerk at the Chevron station was glad to hear that police arrested a suspect.

"If they do it one time, they will do it to other people too, right? So I am glad police caught him there," said store clerk Babu Sarker.

Investigators are checking to see if the teen is connected to similar incidents in the area in recent weeks.

