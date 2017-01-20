Police: Ex-boyfriend kicks in door, shoots woman in leg

Police are searching for a man accused of kicking in the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment and then shooting her in the leg early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the complex on the 1600 block of Lake Point Drive in Stone Mountain.

According to police, the woman wouldn't let the man in so he kicked the door down and shot her. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.