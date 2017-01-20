Waitress struggling with bills, debt receives $1,000 tip

A waitress at a restaurant in Winnipeg, Manitoba is still wiping away the tears after a woman tipped her $1,000.

Jennifer Peitsch, a waitress at Mongo's Grill in Winnipeg, was extremely busy and obviously looking stressed when she waited a table with a woman and three teenage boys.

Peitsch says the woman, Lisa Holgate could see she was struggling and the two made small talk as Holgate was paying for her bill. When Peitsch looked at the bill, she saw what she thought was a clerical error. She alerted Holgate to what she thought was the mistake and Holgate then took out her cell phone and started recording.

Peitsch says she didn't know what was happening and Holgate told her there wasn't a mistake and that the tip was actually hers. Peitsch says she broke down in the restaurant and thanked her several times for her generosity.

