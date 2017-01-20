Man with ties to metro Atlanta churches, schools arrested for child exploitation

A man who police say may have worked at churches and schools across metro Atlanta is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly trying to solicit an underage girl.

Keith Denmon, 48, was taken into custody on January 14 after he allegedly sent sexually explicit material to an undercover officer who he thought was a 14 year-old girl.

Denmon was charged with one count of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.

Investigators say Denmon attends and possibly works at churches and schools in metro Atlanta.

He is currently being held at the Paulding County Detention Center. Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Denmon to contact Paulding County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children at 770-445-6105.

