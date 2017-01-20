Child injured in Coweta County bus crash

A crash involving a school bus in Coweta County sent a child to the hospital early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 29 near the intersection with East Camp Street in Moreland.

According to police, the school bus was approaching the intersection when it was struck by another vehicle.

Students from Moreland Elementary, Smokey Road Middle School and Newnan High School were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The student taken to the hospital sustained minor injuries.

