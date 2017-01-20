Henry County DA stepping back from prosecuting foster child's death case

Two-year-old Laila Marie Daniel died on November 17 while in the care of her foster mother, Jennifer Rosenbaum.More >
Two-year-old Laila Marie Daniel died on November 17 while in the care of her foster mother, Jennifer Rosenbaum.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
Cherokee County Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges and believe he is a danger to the public.More >
Cherokee County Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges and believe he is a danger to the public.More >
Police say a sister shot her brother in the leg following an argument in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
Police say a sister shot her brother in the leg following an argument in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
Clayton County Police have identified a person of interest in a double homicide that claimed the life of two men in April.More >
Clayton County Police have identified a person of interest in a double homicide that claimed the life of two men in April.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >