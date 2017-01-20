Henry County DA stepping back from prosecuting foster child's death case

The Henry County District Attorney is recusing himself of prosecuting Jennifer Rosenbaum and her husband, Joseph, in the death of Laila Daniel, the 2-year-old foster child who died in her care

The Rosenbaums are accused of beating the child to death and pretending she choked on food.

Jennifer Rosenbaum served as an intern in the District Attorney's office while the child was in her care, and newly elected D.A., Darius Pattillo believes that is a conflict of interest. In a press conference, Pattillo said he's concerned members of his staff involved in prosecuting the case could be called as witnesses.

"We want to make sure that no one can make a suggestion that someone is getting favorable treatment just because they worked in this office before I got here," said Pattillo.

When asked why the previous administration did not feel it was necessary to step aside from the case, Pattillo did not have an answer.

Pattillo also had no prediction for when a trial could be scheduled, given this new development.

The Georgia Attorney General will have to assign a new prosecutor from outside the county to handle the case. The process is sure to add more delays to a matter that's already been in court for fifteen months.

CBS46 met with the victim's family members immediately after the announcement.

"I was a little puzzled, because they, the accused, had tried to change that before and were denied," said Daniel's great great aunt, Kim Smith.

The recusal is, indeed, something Jennifer Rosenbaum's defense team asked for in the past.

"It's been really hard- the waiting, but we also want all the information to be accurate and correct so we can get justice for Laila," said Smith.

Rosenbaum is accused of beating the child so badly, her organs split in half.

A year later, her husband, Joseph, was also charged after investigators concluded the beatings occurred so often, there was no way he could not have known about it.

Immediately before the child's death, Jennifer Rosenbaum had plans to run for Henry County Commissioner.

Rosenbaum was raised in a foster home herself, and for a couple years, lived under the same roof as Laila Daniel's biological mother, who was also a foster child.

No suspected motive for the killing has been made public.

