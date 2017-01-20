How well do you know the Atlanta Falcons?

The Falcons are looking for the franchise's first-ever championship and we want to know if you're a Falcon Fanatic or a Johnny Come Lately.

There have been many highlights throughout the franchise's history, including two Super Bowl berths and several playoff appearances.

So how well do you know your team? This quiz is determined to separate the big timers from the bandwagon jumpers.

App users, tap here for the quiz!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.