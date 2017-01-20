Paulding County authorities investigate Holly Springs Rd. homicide

Police in Paulding County are investigating what happened when a man was targeted and shot while riding his motorcycle in Rockmart.

Police said the victim, Ronald Morgan, 31, was riding his motorcycle on Holly Springs Road early Friday morning when he was shot and killed. He was found in a ditch near the 1600 block of Holly Springs Rd.

Detectives in Paulding County said they believe Morgan was targeted and said they believe the incident was isolated. They're urging anyone who may have been in the area around 4 a.m. when the shooting took place to call their Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.