Daycare provider to spend 15 years in jail after toddler was injured in care

A former DeKalb County daycare owner convicted of critically injuring a 16-month-old in her care will spend 15 years in jail.

Evelyn Bruce-Mighty, 59, was convicted on charges of aggravated battery and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree in January. Friday, officials there said the former owner of Angela's Little Daycare in Lithonia was sentenced.

In 2014, the victim, who was then 16 months old, was rushed from Bruce-Mighty's daycare center to the hospital after suffering an unexplained trauma to his head. The boy underwent surgery and remained in a coma for more than a month, authorities said.

They said the exact cause remains unclear, but said the injuries were consistent with abuse and trauma associated with shaken baby syndrome and falls from great heights.

The 4-year-old still suffers from related medical injuries, they said.

