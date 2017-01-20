Man shot near GSU; No danger to campus

An incident that left a man with gunshot wounds to the leg in Downtown Atlanta started after an altercation Friday, police said.

The shooting took place a few blocks away from the campus of Georgia State University, but authorities said no one in the campus community was involved and there was no danger to students.

Police said the victim said he was walking with his girlfriend when a man bumped into them as they walked by, he said on purpose.

Police said the suspect told the victim, "Do we have a problem? Because I will shoot both of you."

A verbal argument took place and the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Police said APD investigators happened to be in the area near Forsyth and Walton Streets in Downtown Atlanta when they heard shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they found a man in the street with two gunshot wounds to his leg and two men running to get into a vehicle nearby.

One man stayed after ordered to do so and police said another fled. After a brief chase on foot, police said they tracked the man down and captured him.

Police said that man had three warrants for his arrest.

The other man, who didn't flee was identified as an acquaintance and released after questioning.

