Jenn Hobby announces daughter Reese is cancer free

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Jenn Hobby said she and husband Grant's daughter Reese was cancer free.

Reese was diagnosed with cancer in August and, since then, has undergone chemotherapy and treatment. In the post on Friday, Hobby said the doctors called them last night and said an MRI showed no residual signs of tumor.

"NO signs of cancer," she said.

Hobby said she and her family want to use all of the positive attention to raise money for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. They're attempting to raise $40,000 for the team of doctors who helped save her daughter and help other kids with cancer.

"Pediatric cancer research simply does not receive the money it deserves," the fundraising website says. "Due to limited funding, this MaGIC team has met only one other time - at Cambridge University in England this past year. They hope to meet in Atlanta, GA in 2017 to refine their mission, continue their research and expand their network of medical experts."

Infant diagnosed in 2016

Reese was diagnosed with Stage IV sacrococcygeal teratoma in August 2013.

Jenn Hobby's co-host Jeff Dauler shared the emotional news with listeners on August 15. Previously, Dauler and Hobby were co-hosts of the popular "Bert Show" on Q100 through the late 2000's. They reunited for their newly-minted program in February of 2016.

Big thanks to everyone who has reached out w/kind words & support for our sweet @JennHobby & her family. Our listeners are The. Best. ?? — The Jeff & Jenn Show (@JeffandJennShow) August 15, 2016

OMG you guys. I love you. This is the hardest show I've ever done and you all are making it incredible. — Jeff Dauler (@JeffDauler) August 15, 2016

