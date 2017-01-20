Lawsuit against Snapchat speed filter dismissed in Georgia

A lawsuit filed against Snapchat after a teen allegedly crashed while using the app has been dismissed in Spalding County.

An Atlanta attorney representing one of the injured parties argued the speed filter feature, that lets users tell their friends how fast they're going as they're taking a cell phone picture, has no purpose except to invite speeding.

The case centered on a Georgia teen named Christal McGhee, who's accused of using Snapchat's speed filter when she hit another driver on Tara Blvd in Clayton County in 2015.

But Snapchat's lawyers made a stunning declaration in court. In a motion to dismiss, Snapchat says it can prove, not only did the driver not use their "speed filter," she wasn't even on Snapchat at the time of the accident.

CBS46 reporter Dante Renzulli confirmed that the lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Josh Thacker in Spalding County.

