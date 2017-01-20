ACLU of Georgia wins a victory for the Transgender community

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia called today's Georgia Court of Appeals ruling a victory for the transgender community.

“This ruling is a victory for the transgender community – and for all Georgians,” said Andrea Young, Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia. “People who are transgender have the same right to choose their name as everyone else, and I’m proud that our affiliate was able to underscore to the court the basic constitutional rights at stake in this case. I also want to thank the outstanding team at Lambda Legal and our cooperating counsels for securing this victory.”

According to the Court of Appeals, the trial court abused its discretion when it discovered that a transgender person seeking a name change that matches their gender identity is committing a fraud on the public.

In the end there was no evidence before the trial court to authorize a conclusion that either person seeking the name change were acting with any improper motive.

The ACLU wants the transgender community to have the same rights as any other Georgian and today they made it happen.

