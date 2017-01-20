Man not arrested after barricading himself in Marietta home

Cobb County police say a man barricaded himself inside a home in Marietta on Friday.

The incident occurred on Sewell Mill Road and Parkside Walk.

Police say weapons were in the house, but family members were able to get out of the home. The area immediately surrounding the house was also evacuated, according to authorities.

Police later said after talking with the man on the phone, he eventually came out the home.

Police say they left the scene since the man never committed a crime.

Police did not provide information on what led to the standoff.

