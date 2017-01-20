Man not arrested after barricading himself in Marietta home

Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a man was arrested on a variety of drug charges in Douglasville Tuesday.More >
Police say a man was arrested on a variety of drug charges in Douglasville Tuesday.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
Cherokee County Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges and believe he is a danger to the public.More >
Cherokee County Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges and believe he is a danger to the public.More >
It appears Cobb County property taxes will not be going up after all. Over the objections of County Chairman Mike Boyce, commissioners voted 3-2 to keep the county's millage rate where it is.More >
It appears Cobb County property taxes will not be going up after all. Over the objections of County Chairman Mike Boyce, commissioners voted 3-2 to keep the county's millage rate where it is.More >
A mother is fighting for her life after she was hurt in a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a home off Oakdale Road SE and Corley Drive in Mableton.More >
A mother is fighting for her life after she was hurt in a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a home off Oakdale Road SE and Corley Drive in Mableton.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night.More >
Outrage erupted following a social media post involving the parole status of a gunman convicted of shooting a Cobb County police officer.More >
Outrage erupted following a social media post involving the parole status of a gunman convicted of shooting a Cobb County police officer.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >