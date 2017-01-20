Police: Person shot in buttocks at Norcross barber shop - CBS46 News

Police: Person shot in buttocks at Norcross barber shop

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a person was shot in the buttocks at a barber shop in Norcross on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 5200 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

A spokesperson with Gwinnett County police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

