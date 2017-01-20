Police: Person shot in buttocks at Norcross barber shop

Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a man was arrested on a variety of drug charges in Douglasville Tuesday.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
Cherokee County Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges and believe he is a danger to the public.More >
Two people are charged with animal cruelty after police rescued two dogs and a cat from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Walmart.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
The man accused of shooting two people at a Snellville apartment complex is in police custody after being arrested on Saturday.More >
Walter J. Lowe, 51, turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department Saturday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >
