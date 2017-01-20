Woman stable after being shot in chest - CBS46 News

Woman stable after being shot in chest

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a woman was shot in the chest in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Center Street NW.

The woman was last reported in stable condition, according to authorities.

