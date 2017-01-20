Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks' 102-93 win over Bulls

BY GEORGE HENRY

ATLANTA (AP) -- Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Atlanta Hawks held back a late scare to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-93 on Friday night.

The Bulls put up little resistance all night until their reserves went on a 33-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five on Bobby Portis' dunk with 1:08 remaining.

Chicago trailed by 22 at the end of the first, by 29 at the end of the second and 30 at the end of the third.

Atlanta's lead was tenuous enough that Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer brought back Schroder and Millsap, who had rested the entire fourth quarter, for the last 2 minutes.

Dwight Howard and Thabo Sefolosha combined by 24 points for Atlanta, which has won 10 of 12.

Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points for the Bulls, who looked uninspired most of the night. They have dropped five of seven.

For the Hawks, the outcome was the exact opposite from Wednesday's blowout loss at Detroit. The Hawks trailed by 24 in the first and never recovered.

Leading 22-10 in the first quarter Friday, the Hawks went on a 16-3 run that ended with Malcolm Delaney's 3 early in the second. The lead swelled to 32 on Schroder's 3 early in the third.

Chicago missed its first 11 attempts beyond the arc before Butler's 3 cut the lead to 49-26 with 5 minutes left in the second.

Atlanta has won six straight in the series.

DOUBLE WHISTLE

Howard and Bulls C Robin Lopez each received a technical foul late in the third.

Lopez laid a hard foul on Howard, who took exception and used his shoulder to lean into Lopez's shoulder and push Lopez back as he walked slowly to the free throw line. Lopez stood on the side of the lane for the first foul shot and was whistled for the technical as he and Howard kept jabbering at each other.

Lopez left the game and sat on the floor near the Bulls' bench. Howard left the game a minute later. Neither played in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bulls: There were a few thousand Bulls fans among the announced crowd of 16,328. One of the few chances they had to cheer was on Butler's alley-oop feed to Dwyane Wade for a third-quarter dunk. That was as good as it got until Portis jammed late in the game. Wade, a 12-time All-Star in his first season with Chicago, scored four points on 2-for-10 shooting. ... Portis and Paul Zipser each scored 10 points. Jerian Grant had 12.

Hawks: The 29-point halftime lead was a season high. ... The 13 points allowed tied a season low in the first quarter. ... Budenholzer wouldn't speculate when F Mike Muscala will return after missing three straight games with a sprained left ankle, but it could be Monday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

UP NEXT

Bulls: host Sacramento on Saturday. Chicago has won eight of nine against the Kings.

Hawks: host Philadelphia on Saturday. Atlanta has won 11 of 12 against the 76ers.

