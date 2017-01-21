Rain, storms move out of Atlanta

Mostly Cloudy in Atlanta (Source: WGCL)

Some sun returns in the afternoon allowing for outdoor plans and warm weather.

Another storm will arrive Saturday night and Sunday with more rain and thunderstorms.

The main risk for severe weather will eventually shift south and east of the city, but you can easily get soaked tailgating before the Falcons victory.

Colder, windy weather arrives early next week. After a wet start on Monday, drier weather returns for a couple days.

Damage caused by storms

Some damage has been caused by winds and strong storms.

A tree fell over an area on the 700 block of Flat Shoals Road in southeast Atlanta

Tree fell over onto wires on Clovis Court in northwest Atlanta

Tree fell onto house on the 2300 block of Tiger Flowers Drive in northwest Atlanta

