"March for Social Justice and Women" kicks off in downtown Atlanta

As hundreds of thousands of protesters gather in cities around the world, thousands more have descended on Atlanta for the "March for Social Justice and Women" event.

Protesters took to the streets of Atlanta Friday to show their opposition to Donald Trump during his inauguration. More than 200 people marched nearly two miles to city hall, holding signs that read "We the People".

As the country settles into the Trump presidency, more than 600 events are taking place across the world and that includes the Atlanta March for Social Justice.

As many as 60,000 people have descended on downtown Atlanta Saturday afternoon, an idea championed just days after Trump won the presidency in November.

Organizers of the #AtlantaMarch speaking to the crowd of thousands here in downtown Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PjMqZJNHJr — Elly Yu (@ellywyu) January 21, 2017

This is in addition to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, that organizers expect more than 500,000 people to attend.

Lucy McBath is heading to the nation's capitol for the women's march, which is billed not as a protest but as a fight for issues affecting women across the country. McBath is no stranger to activism. As a child, she walked side-by-side with her father, demanding social justice.

She's marching now, she says, to speak out on racism, homophobia and for the victims of gun violence. Her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 over a loud music complaint.

Saturday's march comes a day after the inauguration of President Trump. Women are traveling across the country for similar marches on Saturday. As for the Atlanta March for Social Justice, Congressman John Lewis is set to address the crowd in Atlanta. The civil rights icon decided against attending Friday's swearing-in of President Trump. This comes just days after a social media spat between the two.

The march began at 1:30 p.m. at the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

