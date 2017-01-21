Man recovering after being stabbed in stomach

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the stomach early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Northside Drive in Atlanta.

It is unclear what prompted the stabbing. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police.

